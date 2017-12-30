Suspects granted bail

–in Christmas Eve coke-in-gas-bottle bust

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday released two men on $300,000 bail each after reportedly being caught on Christmas Eve trafficking over 143 pounds of cocaine during a recent police bust at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Damion Williams, 33, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, and Vaughn Anderson, 30, of Budhoo Housing Scheme, Parika denied the joint charge when it was read to them.

Particulars of the charge allege that the pair, on December 24 at Budhoo Housing Scheme, had 65.027 kilograms of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Williams’ attorney, George Thomas during an application for bail told the court that his client is a boat captain, and was given a gas cylinder to transport by a Spanish man.

However, Anderson’s attorney, Mark Waldron explained that his client owns a transportation service and was hired by Williams to take him from Parika to Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Arwin Moore objected to the men being released on bail, citing that sufficient reason was not raised for them to be granted pre-trial liberty.

The magistrate nevertheless released the men on bail on condition that they report to the Leonora Police Station every Friday. The matter has also been transferred to the Leonora Magistrate’s Court for January 23.

According to a police report, an intelligence-led operation conducted by ranks of the Force’s Narcotics Branch on Christmas Eve led to Anderson’s arrest.

Police said the operation was conducted between 14:00 to 16:30hrs, and that the drug was found in Anderson’s car trunk concealed in a gas cylinder.

In the suspect’s presence, the enforcement officials, who were commanded by a Gazetted Officer, cut open the cylinder and found the illicit substance.

Anderson had told the ranks that the gas bottle belonged to Williams, and that he’s hired him.

A confrontation was held between the men and the police, at which point Williams admitted to receiving the cylinder from a Spanish man to transport from Parika to Georgetown.