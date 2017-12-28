Government releases ExxonMobil contract

–Guyanese to benefit from training and employment under the agreement

Government today released the production sharing agreement which it signed with ExxonMobil’s subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and its partners.

According to a section of the agreement, within a sixty –day period prior to the commencement of a calendar year , the contractor , i.e Esso and its partners Nexen Petroleum Guyana and Hess Exploration Guyana Limited , and the subject Minister shall provide a yearly plan for the ultilisation of qualified Guyanese personnel for the upcoming year. Both parties shall then meet to discuss the plan’s effectiveness.

In addition, the oil company is required under the agreement to provide the Subject Minister, within a month after the end of each half –year, reports outlining the company’s achievements in utilizing the services of qualified Guyanese personnel.

Appropriate adjustments are also required to be made to better accomplish the goal of increasing the number of qualified Guyanese available for use by the oil firm in its petroleum operations and entities performing petroleum operations in Guyana.

The contract can be accessed on the Department of Public Information’s website at (http://www.dpi.gov.gy/contracts)