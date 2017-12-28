Elderly woman dies after set alight by son

A 73-YEAR-OLD pensioner who was set alight by her alcoholic son on Christmas Day at their home succumbed to severe burns about her body at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) early Thursday morning.

Police blotter said the woman has been identified as Mengree Dahri called “Gladys” of Lot 143 Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara. The pensioner had been hospitalised since Christmas morning with severe burns about her body after her son allegedly set fire to the mattress on which she was resting. She succumbed to her injuries about 06:30hrs.

An investigation revealed that the victim and her 43 year-old-son (suspect) resided at the same dwelling house and on Christmas Day at about 10:00hrs a resident observed smoke emanating from the bottom flat of the two-storey house and on checking discovered the elderly woman on a bed which was engulfed in flames; with the assistance of public spirited persons she was evacuated and the fire extinguished.

The suspect who is in custody and is said to be an alcoholic has admitted to setting the fire. A post-mortem is expected to be done today.