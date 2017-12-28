Attorney claims client not at fault

–gets him bail for Mandela Avenue fatality

A 35-year-old Cummingburg, Georgetown mechanic was on Thursday charged for causing the death of a teenager while crossing the Mandela Avenue, Georgetown Public Road, in October.

Lennox DeNobrega appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and denied that on October 14 at Mandela Avenue, he drove motorcar PRR 7624 in a dangerous manner which resulted in the death of Jhamallie Niles.

DeNobrega’s attorney, Charles Ramson Jr. explained during an application for bail that Niles, 17, ran into the oncoming traffic into his client’s lane which resulted in the accident.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Arwin Moore made no objection to bail. The magistrate released DeNobrega on $500,000 bail, and adjourned the matter until January 15.

According to reports, the teen was struck down by an oncoming motorcar while attempting to cross Mandela Avenue.

It is alleged that at the time, the car was in the process of overtaking another vehicle when it collided with Niles who was crossing the road.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The teen reportedly suffered a fractured skull, broken hands and feet and a broken neck.