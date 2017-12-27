Speeding kills two on Boxing Day

AS many folks were celebrating Boxing Day (Tuesday), two families were overwhelmed with grief when they learnt that their loved ones perished in separate accidents.

Salim Deen, a motorist lost his life when his car collided with a lamp post at the intersection on the center of the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Police reported that motorcar PGG 2276 driven by Deen, 43, of 158 Martyrsville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was proceeding south along the eastern driveway of the western carriageway allegedly at a very fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle which collided with the lamp post and turned-turtle.

Due to the impact of the hit, the victim was flung out of his vehicle. He received severe head injuries and his brain was strewn on the roadway.

At the man’s home at Fourth Street, Martyrsville, his brother-in-law Cecil Parboo said he was at sea and it was when he returned home early Wednesday morning, he learnt of Deen’s demise.

He related that the father of three was reportedly on his way to Diamond, East Bank Demerara when the accident occurred.

Parboo said Deen, a mechanic, was going to meet a friend and was said to be in a celebratory mood since it was his birthday.

His fiancée was not at home when Guyana Chronicle visited.

Meanwhile, Shaquile Browne, 20, of Lot 45 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown was killed on Tuesday night when the Honda 300 motorcycle with trade plate crashed head-on into a vehicle on Mandela Avenue.

Police reported that the rider of the unregistered motorcycle who was not wearing a safety helmet died shortly after the crash which occurred around 19:00hrs.

Enquiries disclosed that the deceased Shaquile Browne, a labourer, was proceeding north along the western carriageway allegedly at a fast rate of speed.

He reportedly overtook a number of vehicles and ended up on the opposite lane and collided with the front of motorcar PTT 4575 after which he fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to the face and body.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The body is at the Sandy’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem while the driver, a resident of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme sustained minor injuries.

He received medical attention, later passed a breathalyser test and is assisting police with the investigation.

At Browne’s home on Wednesday, it was an atmosphere of mourning as relatives and friends gathered to console each other.

His father Kirk Browne, better known as “Cocoa Tea” of Auto Sales said his son had left home to purchase credit for his cell phone when he was killed.

He said the young man was hard working, always willing and will be dearly missed.

Browne is survived by 10 siblings, his parents, scores of relatives and friends.

For the holiday season, so far, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department has recorded five fatal accidents.

Speeding, inattentiveness and drunk driving have been cited as the leading cause. Police are urging motorists to desist from these practices.