Region 7 overseer killed in car crash

A senior government employee at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven headquartered in Bartica met an untimely end on Wednesday night following an accident in the mining town.

Dead is 54-year-old Mark Dutchin, the overseer at the Works Department at the RDC. Reports are that the man was struck down by a car near Third Avenue and Fifth Street shortly after 21:00hrs.

He was rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Reports are Dutchin sustained mainly head injuries while his feet were said to have been broken. The man’s death was described as a huge loss for the town. Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford told the Guyana Chronicle that he was at home having dinner when he received the tragic news. He said he rushed to the scene and assisted in taking the injured man to the hospital. He noted too that Dutchin was expected to retire next June. Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall was also at the hospital as many converged at the medical institution as information on the accident was shared. Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle and are investigating the accident.