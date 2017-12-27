New Year fireworks for Stabroek Square

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is preparing to “re-sanitize” the Stabroek Market Square in preparation for the traditional New Year’s morning fireworks.

Town Clerk Royston King made the announcement at the Council’s fortnightly statutory meeting at City Hall on Monday.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green reminded councillors that the initiative is in keeping with President David Granger’s desire to have all fireworks conducted at Stabroek Market Square, instead of at the usual Camp Ayanganna.

According to the Mayor, works to have the area ready will begin on December 29 when soldiers will begin taking steps to ensure that adequate space is available at the said location.

Chase-Green recalled that vendors have already agreed to cooperate with the initiative by pushing back their stalls to make space available.

The New Year is usually ushered in with a dazzling display of fireworks that illuminate the night sky over the Guyana Defence Force’s Camp Ayanganna.