Two die in separate Boxing Night accidents

A motorist celebrating his birthday and a motorcyclist met untimely deaths on Boxing Night in separate accidents.

According to reports , Salim Deen ,called “Tony” , a 42-year old father of two of Mon Repos , East Coast Demerara died following a crash in front the Providence Stadium around 20:00hrs .

Around the same time , motorcyclist , Shaquille Brown, 22, of Norton Street in the city , died in a crash aback the Botanical Gardens following a collision with a motorcar.

Eyewitnesses at the stadium reported that Deen , who was celebrating his birthday , was proceeding north along the roadway in his Toyota motorcar bearing registration PGG 2276 when the car slammed into the foundation of a utility pole . The car flipped several times and Deen’s body was flung from the vehicle.

Reports are that Brown was on an errand and was riding a motorcycle bearing trade plates when he met his demise. He is said to be the son of a popular auto dealer who trades under the name”Cocoa T” .

Police are investigating both accidents.