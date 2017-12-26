Sophia man fatally stabbed on Christmas night

–suspect in police custody
Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Celwyn Allen,35 of 1342 Cummings Park, “E” Field Sophia which occurred on Christmas night.
Police said the incident occurred about 19:30hrs on Christmas night at “C” Field Sophia .
During the fracas , Allen’s girlfriend Nalydiah Henry was wounded and she is presently admitted in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The suspect , a male resident of Sophia who goes by the Alias “Kevin ” was subsequently arrested by the police.
Inquiries disclosed that the victims were attacked and stabbed multiple times by the suspect who was armed with a knife.
It was reported that the deceased shortly before the incident, interfered with a friend of the suspect who rebuked him and not being satisfied , the suspect inflicted the fatal injuries and also wounded Henry who went to her partner’s assistance.
The victims were rushed to the hospital by a police patrol where Allen was pronounced dead on arrival.