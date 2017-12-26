“Rambo” , “Bara” wanted by police for wedding house shooting

Police investigators are making stringent efforts to apprehended two male suspects in connection with a shooting incident at 89 Hampshire Village, Corentyne which left three persons hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

According to the police , the incident occurred about 00:30h on Saturday morning and one of the suspects drew a handgun during the melee.

The victims have been identified as Samuel Samaroo,28, a salesman of 63 Hampshire Village ,Terry Ramsammy ,21,a labourer of the same village and Nicholas Beharry ,24 ,unemployed of Hampshire Squatting Area . Samaroo was shot once to his right arm , Ramsammy sustained three gunshot wounds to his abdomen while Beharry sustained two gunshot wounds to his back.

The injured men are in a serious but stable condition in a public hospital.

The suspects , known by the call names names “Rambo” and “Bara”, fled the scene in a vehicle, minutes after the shooting, the police noted.