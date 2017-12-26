Heavy ‘drinker’ found dead in drain

The lifeless body of a man was discovered in a drain at Zeeburg on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) on Boxing Day.

According to the police , the man has been identified by relatives as Michael Basdeo,51, of 13 Old Road Zeeburg,WCD .

The man’s body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination .

An investigation revealed that the deceased who was a security guard ,unmarried and reportedly a heavy consumer of alcohol, left home around 15:00h last Sunday for an unknown destination and was not seen or heard from until the discovery of his body .

Police said the body bore no marks of violence. Investigations are in progress.