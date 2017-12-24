Still going strong at 106

–and looking forward to seeing many more Christmases

IT’S Christmastime and the Guyana Chronicle joins in wishing all Guyana a Happy Christmas and a Bright and Prosperous New Year.

But today, we’d especially like to extend greetings to Guyana’s oldest centenarian, Mr. Gladstone Mack, who, on October 31, turned 106, and is about to enter his 107th year.

Mr. Mack has been a widower for the last seven years, following the death of his dear wife, Viola Mack, née Fortune, after a wonderful and productive union of 60 years. Together, they parented 10 children, all of whom are still alive, and have given them 30 grand-children; 70 great-grand-children; and five great-great-grands.

Ever since his wife’s passing, Brother Mack, as he is fondly called, has been in the care of his eldest daughter, Ms. Viola Crawford and her family at their Block ‘E’ Sophia home, where he is the pride of the family, and where love literally abounds. His offspring, he says, are proud examples of the values and principles he stands for.

This newspaper asked the former Methodist Church elder how he feels to have seen 106 Christmases, and whether the season still holds much excitement for him these days.

He readily responded by giving thanks to God for bringing him this far to see 106 Christmases, and stressing that Christmas should be all about the celebration of Christ the King, as without Him, there would be no Christmas.

“I feel happy and give thanks to God for keeping me,” Brother Mack said, adding: “And yes, I would like to see more birthdays and more Christmases, since Christmas is all about the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

MORE CHRISTMAS CAROLS

But, much as he is still excited about Christmas, what bothers him is the way the focus has been shifted from things sacred to what he calls “a grand secular jubilation.” And where before all roads led to Christmas Eve Night church service, sadly, that is no longer so today.

Even to carolling, which brings about that sacred and nostalgic feeling of ‘Christmas in the air’, he said, is now sadly missing.

“In fact, even in some churches, you hardly hear carols during the Christmas season. And that is sad,” Brother Mack said.

He recalled that as a young man living at Aurora, on the Essequibo Coast, every Christmas Eve Night there was carol singing. He vividly remembers going from house to house carolling as a youngster, and the mothers of those homesteads serving them black cake and ginger beer.

He also reflected on the fun times he and his family had at Christmas time, and how love kept them solidly bonded.

“Then there was this notion of ‘gifting’,” he said. “And so, when I grew up and raised my own family, it wasn’t easy to buy gifts for 10 children, but my wife and I taught them to be contented. And so they never frowned if they did not get exactly what they wanted.

“With 10 children to raise, it was generally hard to make ends meet. But my wife and I always ensured our children had a good Christmas, and that the entire family was present in church.”

These days, though unable to walk, and confined to bed, he is thanking God that he used his organs, while they were intact, for his glory. But he sits upright, and continues to enjoy his favourite television shows, particularly ‘Judge Judy’, even though he is visually impaired. He also keeps abreast with current affairs.

FAVOURITE DISHES

As to favourites in foods, his daughter Violet says that apart from boiled provision and stewed chicken, he has a particular liking for Church’s Chicken and French Fries and Royal Castle Chicken and Fried Rice. He also loves pholourie and grapes.

That apart, his spiritual food is also assured, since his pastor visits his home every second Friday and takes Holy Communion for him.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited him on his 105th birthday last year, he’d complained of feeling somewhat down, and was experiencing pains on and off. In fact, on that occasion, he said he was ready to go with his `Maker’ who had prepared a special place for him.

This time around, however, it was different and he was even said he would like to be around to see more Christmases and birthdays. He eventually admitted to still feeling the loss of his dear wife, Viola with whom he had shared 60 wonderful years.

But while that is so, Brother Mack says he is eternally grateful to his caregiver, his eldest daughter,Viola, who takes absolute care of him. “I cannot complain,” he said. “She is always there for me, and likewise the other siblings and her children as well. I cannot desire better, and I thank God for them all and their tender loving care.”

Meanwhile, bringing added pride and joy to his heart are accolades and recognition he received for being:The oldest male centenarian in Guyana in 2015 (during Guyana’s Independence Jubilee celebrations held in May, 2015 and years ago, was also awarded by the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) for his sterling contribution to the agricultural sector whilst he was a farmer working on the Essequibo Coast.