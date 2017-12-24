Salvation Army thanks private sector, public

–for helping make annual Christmas ‘do’ possible

HEARTS were warmed and burdens lifted last Monday when the Salvation Army held its annual distribution of Christmas goodies to the needy, bringing cheer and literally tears of joy to many of the more than 1200 aged recipients that morning.

The event, a tradition this time of year with the Salvation Army Worldwide, was done at Citadel headquarters, South Road and Alexander Streets, Georgetown in celebratory style.

Led by recently-installed divisional leaders, Major Matignol and Mireille Saint Lot, the programme was richly spiced.

The Divisional Worship Band set the tone for a harmonious musical explosion, while there was a Timbrel Display by the Divisional Youth. Other items on the programme were carol singing by all assembled and led by Major Laura Yangil Augusto, Divisional Secretary.

Opening Prayers were offered by Captain Viola Jaccobis, Commanding Officer, Queenstown, followed by introductory remarks and the telling of The Christmas Story by Major Matignol Saint Lot.

Major Mireille Saint Lot opened up the carols segment with a lusty rendition of ‘Joy to the World’, while Major Ulrik Thibaud, Administrator of the Men’s Social Services entreated God’s richest blessings upon the hampers.

Chairman of the Advisory Board, Mr. Edward Boyer introduced the Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Elizabeth Alleyne and a team of officials of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) who delivered brief remarks relative to the season, and, indeed, the occasion. In outlining the work of the PSC, Boyer said that the entity, which is an independent private organisation, is very supportive of government’s policies and is also working with the government, state agencies, ministries and international agencies in terms of national development.

Addressing a virtually packed-to-capacity audience, the divisional commander gave God thanks that the Salvation Army was, on this occasion, able to meet the needs of as many as 1200 persons, and expressed the hope that in the coming year, they will be able to do even more.

“We will continue to reach out to the people who are in need throughout 2018 and beyond,” Major Saint Lot declared, noting that it was all made possible through the kindness of the public at large, the dedication of people like Mr. Boyer, and organisations like the PSC and Food for the Poor Guyana Inc.

He also thanked those persons manning the Christmas kettles on the streets, without whose input the annual distribution of Christmas hampers would not at all have been possible, the divisional commander added.

Conceding that tending those kettle can be challenging at times, Major Saint Lot said: “It’s not an easy job; we are so grateful to them.”

He also expressed profound gratitude to the businesses which have so kindly consented to the Christmas kettles being set up outside their premises; the officers of the Salvation Army who work tirelessly in order that the programme could be seamlessly and effectively executed; and the many volunteers who worked dedicatedly at putting the 1200 hampers together.

In closing, the divisional commander wished all assembled a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.