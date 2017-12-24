Rotaract Club reaches out to the less fortunate

SCORES of children were treated on Saturday when the Rotaract Club of Georgetown (RCG) hosted their second annual Christmas cheer programme at the Indian Monument Gardens.

The children who were brought from five local orphanages and the Sophia Literacy Programme, indulged in an afternoon of togetherness, joy and the Christmas spirit.

According to the club’s President Dynutha Adonis, the Rotaract Club aimed to provide Christmas cheer to 200 children as against their total of 124 last year, but was only able to treat 183.

“It’s Christmas time and we would like to spread some Christmas cheer,” Adonis said and mentioned that the group targeted would have enjoyed the treat last year, and effort was made to extend the number this year.

Unlike last year, when the group also distributed ‘care packages’ to residents of the night shelter, this year the children’s Christmas cheer was the focus of the group’s drive.

She also related that the club was cognisant that the children would not have the “opportunity” like most persons to enjoy a traditional, family-oriented Christmas, and as such a greater focus was placed on them.

The children were treated to an afternoon of fun games, goodies, a mini-concert and presents from Santa Claus and his elves.