Peter’s Hall man killed in accident

A PEDESTRIAN is dead after a minibus crashed into him while he was crossing the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The minibus driver, who fled the scene, is now wanted by the police.

Dead is Vincent Scipio, 38, of lot 14 Peter’s Hall, EBD. The fatal crash, which occurred at 00:10hrs on Sunday, involved minibus BLL3140 and the pedestrian.

Reports indicate that the minibus which was allegedly being driven by Domain Walcott of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was proceeding south along the western side of the eastern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate when the pedestrian crossed the road.

Police Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, said it was reported that after the minibus collided with the pedestrian, he was dragged some distance by the vehicle before it came to a halt.

Ramlakhan said the victim was taken in an unconscious state to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is currently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem and the police have launched a search for the driver.