Cane harvesters killed by ‘speeding’ pastor

AN early morning accident on Christmas Eve along the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, has left 41-year-old cane harvester, Mohammed Safraz Haniff, dead after his pedal cycle collided with a motorcar driven by a pastor.

The incident occurred about 09:30 hrs and involved motor car PRR 2961, driven by Ronald Campbell, 41, of Corentyne and pedal cyclist Haniff of Chesney village, Corentyne.

According to reports, the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern side of the Nigg Public Road at a fast rate of speed. The cyclist was also proceeding in the same direction, but in front.

It is alleged that when the car was about to overtake the cycle, the cyclist suddenly swerved north into the path of the car and was struck down. The cyclist was taken to the Port Morant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is in custody at the Albion Police Station and is assisting with the investigation.