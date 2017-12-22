President pardons five female prisoners

FIVE females from the New Amsterdam Prison will be re-united with their families on Christmas day, following pardons from President David Granger.

The discharge is made possible under article 188(2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which permits the president to pardon those he deems fit and proper. The women are identified as: 54-year-old Reina Vargas; 37-year-old Shabana Asgar, 27-year-old Ronella Junor; 27-year-old Maxine Baird-Sampson and 24-year-old Shellon David.

They all served a portion of their sentences and were convicted for non-violent offences such as larceny, fraud and giving false oath.

According to a release coming out of the Ministry of Public Security, the president’s prerogative of mercy will allow the women to be reintegrated into society as productive members. “It is expected that this expression of compassion and humanity by His Excellency will result in families being re-united, and the pardoned offenders leading good and useful lives from here on,” the release stated.

This year, some 19 prisoners in total have been granted presidential pardons during Guyana’s 47th Republic Anniversary, 51st Independence anniversary and now, for December 25th.