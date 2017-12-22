Girl on a mission!

–as Miss Bartica Regatta launches foundation to inspire other girls

AIMING to empower young girls to be a positive force in society, the ‘Girl Build Girl Foundation was launched on Thursday at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

Created by Miss Bartica Regatta 2017, Gabriella Chapman said that the Foundation will be targeting girls across Guyana in an attempt to hone their skills or “assets” and mould them into leaders.

According to 22-year-old Chapman, “I believe that they are the leaders of tomorrow, and I believe that we don’t wait until tomorrow to make them leaders.”

The Foundation, according to Chapman, also seeks to create a “sisterhood” of sorts, whereby girls will help each other to overcome their challenges, in addition to empowering and motivating females to always be the best they can ever be wherever they go.

And it is because of this vision that the Foundation is mandated under the motto: “Moulding minds to challenge and conquer.”

Chapman also sought to clarify that this Foundation was created because as a young woman herself, she felt as though females can empower each other by working alongside each other.

“This is not a pageant project,” she said, adding: “It irks me to know that people actually think when my reign ends, this will all fade away.”

Aligning itself with the President’s Youth Award, Republic of Guyana (PYARG) scheme, the programme will allow young girls to be proactive and engage in community service while simultaneously focusing on their personal development.

At the launch, the audience was treated to an evening of female-centered performances highlighting the talents of some of the young women who have already joined the Foundation.

But the young men were not to be left out, as they too did their thing in solidarity with the females.

Chapman later stressed that the Foundation is not seeking to take a feminist stance, but just responding to a need to empower women.