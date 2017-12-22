‘Drugs’ man gets four years, fined $28.6M

A 63-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to four years in jail along with a fine of $28.6M for attempting to smuggle over 23 pounds of cocaine through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

Dennis Jones of Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park, was found guilty by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the attempt made on January 20, 2017 at the GPOC.

The magistrate ruled that Jones had knowledge that there were drugs in the package and his behaviour of hiding in the ceiling also showed that he knew about the items.

However, Jones’s attorney, Eusi Anderson, told the court that since his client was released on bail for the offence, he has been attending church and hoping to be baptised to turn his life around.

Anderson further noted that the father of two was currently working with the Government of Guyana in the “green” economic market.

Anti-narcotics agents had intercepted a box containing a total of nine kilos in baking powder bags and 1.62 kilos of liquid cocaine in two Banko wine bottles found in mail destined for Canada. The package was due to leave Guyana on January 20 via a Fly Jamaica flight in its mail consignment.

Jones was arrested the following day by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks after they found him hiding in his ceiling. In a caution statement, the accused admitted to placing the drugs for a “lil hustle.”

Back in 2012, Jones had pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in jail after he was busted attempting to ship over 700 pounds of cocaine to Niger, Africa. The cocaine was hidden in soap powder packets.

Jones was deported to Guyana from the United States, after being convicted of conspiracy to traffic cocaine.