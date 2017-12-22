Cops: Probe into ‘Saga’ death incomplete

POLICE Investigations into the murder of 64-year-old Godfrey Scipio called ‘Saga’ – a popular D’Urban Street, Georgetown businessman, is still incomplete even though two serving members of the Guyana Police Force are currently on remand for the offence.

This was disclosed by police prosecutor Inspector Neville Jeffers on Friday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He explained that the police investigations were still incomplete and there were still issues which needed to be cleared up. The magistrate adjourned the matter until January 22, 2018.

Former ‘Best Cop’ Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman and Constable Jameson Williams are jointly charged with the allegation which stated that on October 12 at Kitty, the duo murdered Scipio during the course of a robbery.

The allegation leveled against the cops stems from Aubrey Bobb, who is also charged and on remand for Scipio’s murder. Ranks from the Major Crimes Unit were able to arrest the two cops days after the alleged trigger man, Bobb, was placed on remand.

Bobb is reported to have claimed that Eastman was the mastermind behind the businessman’s murder, and that he (Eastman) also went as far as providing him (Bobb) with the gun to carry out the hit.

Police managed to arrest Bobb a day after the shooting and after reviewing the CCTV footage attached to the Kitty hotel where Scipio was shot and robbed. The gold jewellery reportedly stolen from Scipio during the robbery has not been recovered.

Scipio was shot once, just after being attacked and robbed allegedly by Bobb outside of a Kitty hotel. He was leaving the hotel in the company of a female friend, and was about to enter his car which was parked in front of the building when he was accosted by Bobb.

According to the Police the suspect “discharged a round hitting Scipio in the abdomen, then relieved him of his jewellery and escaped on foot in a northern direction.”

Scipio was rushed to a private city hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports indicate that the motive for the killing of the businessman appears to be an execution instead of a robbery and it may be linked to the recapture of notorious prison escapee, Mark Royden Durant, also known as Royden Williams and `Smallie.’

Scipio was a popular vendor at the Berbice bus park and the prison escapee was caught in a minibus at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice on October 9, after joining a minibus at the Berbice Park.

Eastman who turned himself in at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary had posted on his Facebook page: “Good Day all, God is in charge, all will be well, I am innocent of the allegation.”