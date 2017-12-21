Warning to importers, wholesalers and retailers

Action will be taken countrywide to remove all foreign-labelled food items from local markets, the Government Analyst/Food & Drug Department has warned.

In a statement, the enforcement body issued stern warnings to importers, wholesalers and retailers that the importation and sale of food, drugs and cosmetics which are labelled in a foreign language, are illegal and should be discontinued.

Pointing to the the Food and Drug Regulations of 1977 section 18(15), the Food & Drug Department said it is mandated that labels of any food, drugs, cosmetics or medical devices be in English Language. As such, it is an offence to import, sell or distribute those foreign-labelled articles on the local market.

The department is therefore urging importers to ensure that only items labelled in English or with English translation are imported and to immediately cease the importation and sale of same.

“This decision has become increasingly necessary because of the illegal practice of some importers tampering with labels, consumer complaints and observations made by the department,” the statement said.

Members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee have been briefed on this malpractice and a decision was taken to heighten enforcement actions.

Additionally, the department will continue to work in close collaboration with the Guyana Revenue Authority (Customs Department) to ensure only items labelled in English are released for sale on the local market. Foreign-labelled items will be refused entry. Consumers are strongly advised to purchase items that are properly labelled in English Language.