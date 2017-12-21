Inmate remanded for threatening to kill President

A LUSIGNAN Prison inmate on Wednesday appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly charged for dialing the 911 emergency hotline and threatening to kill President David Granger, as well as officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Alim Ally, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for assault, was charged with four counts of threatening language.

It is alleged that on November 19 at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, he called the 911 system at Brickdam Police Station and threatened to kill the President.

It is further alleged that on the same day, he called the system and threatened to shoot up the Brickdam Police Station.

It is also alleged that on November 10, Ally called the 911 system and threatened to kill the President and made threats to the police station on the said date.

Ally, who was unrepresented, pleaded not guilty to all of the four charges and was remanded by Magistrate Daly who transferred the matter to the court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for December 21.

On the dates mentioned on the charges, it is alleged that Ally told the 911 operator that when he leaves the prison, he would kill the President. He even provided his name to the other party during the calls.