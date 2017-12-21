GTT puts smiles on faces of 500 children

SCREAMS of excitement and joy filled the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT) 55 Brickdam location, as children from several communities and children’s homes were treated to a day of gift-giving and games.
They were entertained by GTT’s Brand Ambassadors, Poonam and Saiku, experienced the popular face painting and met their favourite cartoon characters along with Santa Claus. The event, which was held on December 18, is another of GTT’s programme of connecting with and taking smiles to communities and customers across Guyana. Ansa McAl teamed up with GTT to provide refreshments for the children at the event.