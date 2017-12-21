$92M judges quarters commissioned in Essequibo

AFTER years of being shuffled and housed under atrocious conditions, judges and magistrates in Essequibo are expected to be better off in a newly-commissioned $92M living quarters at Suddie, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Loud applause and signals of satisfaction were seen and heard as Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and top officials of the judiciary cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the facility on Wednesday.

Present at the ceremony were, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (ag), Roxanne George-Wiltshire, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Carl Singh and other distinguished persons.

Many of the judicial leaders acknowledged that the idea of building a new facility was the brainchild of Justice Singh and was in the making for 10 years before the concept was transformed to a reality.

The facility which was built by Builders Hardware and General Supply was completed before the estimated deadline of 11 months and cost less than the budgeted sum. The new facility was built in the same compound as the Suddie Police Station, hospital and a stone’s throw away from the Suddie High and Magistrates’ Courts. It is furnished with a complete living room, kitchen, bedrooms and other basic amenities.

Minister Harmon believes that if members of the judiciary, land court and magistracy are to discharge their functions efficiently, those basic amenities are an imperative. Prior to having the new facility, magistrates and judges were shifted from one place to another and even at one time had to occupy the upper flat of the Suddie High Court, which was described by many as a dilapidated structure.

Justice Cummings-Edwards was one of the judicial leaders who pointed out that judges and magistrates who were sent on stints in Essequibo, had to be scattered across the region. She said some of them lived with their relatives while others were fortunate to occupy a house owned by the state. “The location is in immediate proximity so it is commendable because it removes the need for judges and magistrates to commute from Anna Regina,” said Minister Harmon.

He explained that in addition to saving time and money, they will be able to discharge their functions easily. “To discharge their functions as adjudicators of the law, they require clear thinking and legal writing that must be facilitated by the provision of the best living and working environment,” the Minister said.

Most of the persons in the legal profession, especially at the highest level, are women and Harmon believes although they are no less competent than their male counterparts, they are still of the gentler side so their welfare requires greater care and consideration.

By satisfying the needs of all judicial leaders, the minister was optimistic that they will develop a greater willingness to serve in Essequibo and contribute a higher level of efficiency in the line of duty. He told the legal minds that this initiative is a manifestation of government’s commitment to addressing the improvement and enhancement of the circumstances of the three branches of Government (Executive, Legislature and Judiciary).

The minister made reference to what was said early this year by President David Granger in relation to the disparity between coastland and hinterland. President Granger had explained that Guyana is one nation but in economic terms the hinterland and coastland are two countries. Harmon said Essequibo, although part of the coastland, can be considered as part of the hinterland in economic terms. A key example used by the Minister was the prior living conditions of the judges and magistrates who were for instance without reliable Internet access that would have provided access for proper communication and research that are essential to matters of case preparation and judgments.

He said the Government is ready to provide support to everyone, especially those within the judicial system. The minister said judges and magistrates should not worry about accommodation and basic amenities because it is up to the regional administration and Government to provide those services.

Thankless job

Justice, Brassington Reynolds said judges have been doing a “thankless” job for years and it is about time their efforts be recognised. Reynolds, who welcomed the new building, said it was much needed because in the past they were cramped for space and even had to share a living area with the housekeepers. “This spanking new building is great because judges will be in a better and more conducive environment,” the judge said. He was confident that the presiding judge and magistrate will be able to perform their duties more effectively and efficiently.