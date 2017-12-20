Two killed in separate murders

A Craig , East Bank Demerara businessman was killed Wednesday morning during a robbery close to his home.
Dead is Purcell Moore, age 43 and a father of two. Relatives reported that the man was robbed of his gold chain and other jewellery.
He sustained two gunshot wounds to his head during an attack by bandits which occurred one street away from his mother’s home at Craig.
And the quiet village of Waramuri in the Moruca sub-region was rocked by the brutal murder of a man identified a Rondea Peters. While reports are sketchy , the man , who is well known in the area as “Ninja” , died following a confrontation with another at the village on Wednesday morning.
Police are investigating both incidents.