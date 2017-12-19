Prisoners bolt from Grove lock-ups

A massive search has been launched to quickly recapture the following prisoners who Tuesday afternoon escaped from the Golden Grove Police Station Lockups via an opening on the western wall; a piece of metal believed to have been broken off from the lockups door and used to break the wall,was found.

They are: Wayne Gilbert, 25, of 30 West La Penitence. He was expected to appear in court today for the murder of Rawle Rodrigues which occurred on January 20 last at Stabroek Square; Derrol James,22,of 131 Middle Walk, Buxton. He was arrested for a series of armed robberies; and Ivre Hooper,25,of James Street,Albouystown.

He was in custody for simple Larceny. A subordinate officer who was in charge of the shift,has been placed under close arrest as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape has began.