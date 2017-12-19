Police in massive campaign against carjackings

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is embarking on a massive campaign across the country to clamp down on the number of carjackings that have occurred over the past few months.

Crime Chief Paul Williams told reporters Tuesday that while the police have made some inroads; more work has to be done. He said over the past three days, law enforcement officers have been able to apprehend four persons who are deemed to be involved in a carjacking ring. One of the accused hails from West Demerara, while two are from the East Coast.

“We are looking at it seriously– we are mobilising a joint team- there is going to be a massive joint operation across the country and we are going to deal with this matter seriously because these cars are going somewhere and we have to find out who is encouraging it because if they weren’t markets then they won’t have been stolen,” Williams declared.

He said that based on statistics before the Police, Premio and Allion model cars are in high demand but cautioned citizens to be vigilant and alert while using the roadways. “…when you look at it, you can’t rule out that they won’t come after other vehicles,” he said.

“What I see is that these are persons who are moving around looking for the opportunity to strike. Once the opportunity avails itself then they strike. What I am appealing to the public is that on your way home, alert somebody that you are coming…have then look out for you, come down and open the gate because most of the persons who have been attacked are persons who parked, come out of car to open gate and that is where they are being stuck up and the car taken away,” the Crime Chief asserted.

He is urging drivers to be on the lookout for persons who may be trailing them. “Just be observant…I am asking you to be alert, very vigilant,” he said noting that the Police is following every lead possible to crash the carjacking ring.

Williams assured that the situation is being monitored closely but noted that while the police are in pursuit of those in the ring, several factors have to be taken into consideration. He questioned the motive behind the carjackings.

“Is it that dealers are sending people to retrieve the cars – is it indeed that these cars that are being hijacked are no longer being allowed to be imported because of the restrictions by GRA…are they are being dismantled for spare parts?” he questioned.

That aside, the Crime Chief also questioned whether people are staging the hijacks “because they want to claim money from their insurance.” “These are things we are taking into consideration but it is something we are very concerned about,” Williams stated.