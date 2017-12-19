GWI says the green and yellow decal on safety vehicle in accordance with ISO coding

THE Guyana Water Incorporated has said that the selection of the green and yellow decal on its Safety Unit Vehicle is in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) colour-coding for safety and health and knocked a mischievous Guyana Times article on the issue.

In its Tuesday edition, the Guyana Times published an article captioned “Colour Branding Continues – GWI vehicles being repainted,”.

However, the GWI made it unequivocally clear that the selection of green and yellow decal on its Safety Unit Vehicle is in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) colour-coding for safety and health.

The company said it is committed to continuous improvement of its workplaces and to the safety and health of employees and the public at large. “The Safety Unit Officers, by virtue of their profession, are often required to work in potentially hazardous work environments such as at street and road works sites and on busy highways.

The visibility of the vehicle is an essential tool to both alert others in the vicinity of the potential hazards and to advise them to exercise caution.”

According to GWI, doing this minimises the level of exposure to potential injury for all concerned. The Safety Unit Officers’ vehicle is a reflection of the continued commitment of the Board of Directors and senior management of the Guyana Water Inc., to promote and improve Occupational Safety and Health within the company and Guyana.