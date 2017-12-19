Guyana gets $45M from CDB to strengthen local governance

THE Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a grant of US$ 218,020 (GYD$45,000,042) to the Government of Guyana (GoG) to build capacity in key areas of local government.

The loan will also seek to facilitate decentralisation of public service delivery and greater local involvement in social and economic development, consistent with the sustainable development goals.

In a release, the CDB said the project will assist the Government of Guyana in building the capacity of the Ministry of Communities to better support the process of reform in local government; as well as capacity building of the Guyana Association of Municipalities (GAM), and an institutional assessment of five municipalities, to help these entities improve performance and results delivery.

Daniel Best, Director, Projects Department, CDB said: “The project will provide a clear roadmap for local government reform, which will help reinvigorate local democracy and provide persons in communities with a greater understanding of the process and a greater voice in service delivery and local taxation decision making.”

To better support local government reform efforts, the project will aim to achieve key results, including: attaining greater clarity on the resource needs of the Ministry of Communities, GAM and the municipalities; identifying areas for cooperation and potential synergies to reduce and eliminate wasteful public expenditure; and identifying the needs of the vulnerable groups who are likely to be socially and economically excluded.

According to the CDB, the project is consistent with the Bank’s strategic commitment to further good governance in the Region. It is also consistent with the Bank’s Gender Equality Policy and Operational Strategy and the Special Development Fund Ninth Cycle (SDF 9) themes of supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 16 which seeks to promote strong institutions, which are effective, accountable and transparent at all levels.