GDF to increase assets, infrastructure in new year

ASSETS, development of infrastructure for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and more collaborative training with the British are projected to increase next year, Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Patrick West has said.

He made the announcement at the traditional Christmas luncheon at the Coast Guard, Ruimveldt, Georgetown headquarters on Tuesday.

The event also saw skits, poems and talent pieces by Coast Guard ranks.

According to Brigadier West, in the first quarter of 2018, exercise ‘Tradewinds’ will continue, as well as collaboration with members of CARICOM to further develop military experience.

“I think you had a very good year, continue to work hard, continue to support the force and build capacities in areas that are lacking and continue to ensure the morale of the Coast Guard ranks and family are enhanced by the improvements in the quality of lives that we are making across the board,” he said.

He explained that the Coast Guard unit has done well throughout 2017. There were more active anti-piracy programmes, familiarisation with more internal rivers and training with Joint Services members in riverine operations.

A collaborative agreement with the Argentine Navy was also fruitful, as well as the supporting of operations across CARICOM.

“We go into the operation period of Christmas with Operation Watchdog. As we continue to support operations Clean Sweep, Operation Stronghold, your chief of staff is committed to giving you the assistance you need to ensure that you work to enhance the security and safety of this nation,” the chief-of-staff said.

The GDF, in collaboration with the Joint Service forces, is working to ensure a peaceful Christmas season.