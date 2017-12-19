City Hall opens up new areas for Christmas vending

THE Mayor and City Council said it has designated special areas for vendors during the festive season, saying that it is happy to be able to provide space to permit street vendors to ply their trade at this time.

However, those who are selling on Council’s pavements, parapets and other thoroughfares have agreed to abide by certain conditions including: to only sell in areas identified by the Council for vending, no selling in or around the Stabroek Market square, provide proper garbage bins to throw away garbage in the right way, keep the area where they are selling clean and tidy at all times, bringing out small amounts of goods every day, Keeping passage-ways to businesses and other public and private places free from boxes, barrels, carts or any other things, not to sell in front of commercial banks, stores or display their produce and goods on the ground or on roadways, display produce and goods on clean materials three feet (3ft) above ground, use clean water to sprinkle fruits, greens and vegetables offer for sale to the public, not to encroach on public road ways, encourage the person selling next to them to obey the laws and regulations of the city and to report to the nearest constabulary outpost if they observe persons or known character acting in a suspicious manner in the area, where they are selling.

“The Mayor and City Council is urging all vendors to pay attention to their assigned area and to help the council to keep the city clean,” the M&CC said in a release. Also, the Council stated that activities and events, which characterise this festive season, are no excuse for littering and other forms of in-discipline, which make the city look ugly and affect its image and reputation.