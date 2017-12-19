City Hall commences payment to staff

THE Mayor and City Council has commenced paying its staff in time for the Christmas holidays, acting Treasurer, John Douglas has said.

Douglas disclosed at a media briefing on Monday that the Council has commenced payments to all staff and will complete the process by Wednesday, December 20. He highlighted payment to pensioners will also be completed during the week. “I have finished signing some cheques and the payroll team is currently working feverishly to ensure that each employee would have a good Christmas”, Douglas stated.

He further highlighted that the Council has extended its one-month amnesty to defaulting rate payers. The extension’s deadline will end on December 31, 2017. “We have decided to do this based on the fact… that some individuals were unable to meet council in time”, said Douglas. He explained that following the amnesty offer in November, the Council has since received approximately $100M. Douglas noted over $250M was waived as a result of the offer.

As it relates to new projects, Douglas pointed out that the M&CC has reviewed its revenue collections operation, and will implement a new process in 2018. He opined that the new system will allow for better accountability within the council. “…In 2018 we would start having booth locations…strategically located in Georgetown. So, there will no longer be anyone coming to uplift council’s fund, but rather you will have to go and pay what is due to the council”, Douglas said.

Additionally, in 2018, the M&CC will conduct a re-evaluation of properties within the environs of Georgetown. To this end, the council is calling on citizens to make all tax payments in 2017, since it will acquire an added interest rate in the new year. However, despite the removal of interest, Douglas said that persons are still struggling to meet the demands. He explained, “We have come up with a plan for rates and taxpayers…if you come now during the amnesty period, we would give you a hundred percent interest-free.” According to the Acting Treasurer, a down-payment plan of six months can also be negotiated for persons to pay taxes owed. (DPI)