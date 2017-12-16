Sex workers not fair game

–armed robber finds out

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was on Friday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Leron Daly for armed robbery committed on two male sex workers along Croal Street recently.

The charge read that Michael Macy, called ‘Andrew’, on December 12 at Croal Street, Georgetown, while being together with others and armed with guns, robbed Denzil Benjamin of a cell-phone valued $45,600.

It is further alleged that Macy, on the same day, while being together with others and armed with guns, robbed Kevin McLean of a motorcycle valued $178,000.

The unrepresented man was not required to plead to the indictable charge, since Police Prosecutor, Richard Harris objected on the grounds that other persons will be arrested and charged for the same offence.

Harris further objected on the grounds that a firearm was used, and the prevalence with which such an offence is occurring.

Magistrate Daly ruled in favour of the prosecutor’s objection and remanded Macy until January 26, 2018.

According to a police report, four armed suspects attacked the sex workers, and a scuffle ensued resulting in one of the bandits being successfully relieved of his .32 pistol and five matching live rounds.

Reports indicate that at around 21:15hrs on the night in question, the sex workers were seated on their motorcycle at the corner of Croal Street and Orange Walk, when they were suddenly pounced upon by four armed males who arrived in a motorcar.

The sex workers were relieved of their valuables and the men escaped. However, one of the sex workers valiantly attempted to restrain one of the men from escaping. He was subsequently pursued by the police who had responded promptly and arrested him on Camp Street with the victims’ motorcycle.

The suspect was positively identified by the victims.