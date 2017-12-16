President parts ways with three advisers

…says trio will perform executive functions

PRESIDENT David Granger has let go of three of his presidential advisers who will now hold executive posts within the APNU+AFC coalition government.

Speaking at his first press conference for the year on Friday, the Head-of-State confirmed that he has decided not to renew the contracts of the three advisers: Aubrey Norton, Presidential Adviser on Youth Empowerment; Rear Admiral Gary Best, Presidential Adviser on the Environment and Brigadier (ret’d) Edward Collins, Presidential Adviser on National Security.

Norton is a long-standing member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and has held several positions therein.

Brigadier (ret’d) Collins and Rear Admiral Best are former Chiefs-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). When asked by the Guyana Chronicle about his decision, President Granger said, “Having come into office in May 2015, we sought their advice; and the advisory functions have more or less come to an end and we have asked for them to accept executive functions. So yes, we don’t need them in the role of advisors, but we are likely to appoint them in executive posts and that is being worked out.”

The President did not disclose the areas to which the trio is likely to be assigned. Meanwhile, when contacted Friday on the issue, Norton told the Guyana Chronicle that the President did not allude to the non-renewal of contracts, but acknowledged that a decision was made to have them take up executive functions. Norton told the Guyana Chronicle the President said, “We will go to executive positions,” and added, “we will have discussions on it and that is all I will say.”

The Guyana Chronicle understands that several complaints have been lodged against Norton by persons with whom he worked as Presidential Adviser on Youth Empowerment. This newspaper understands that he was non-cooperative with workmates, which caused much discomfort. Attempts to contact Best and Collins proved futile.

However in 2016, Brigadier Collins was sworn in as a commissioner to investigate, examine, advise and report on all the circumstances under which the foreign aircraft, which was discovered near the village of Yupukari, Region Nine, Upper Essequibo-Upper Takutu on September 13, 2016, entered the country. Best, on the other hand, had led a probe into the mining pit collapse in Puruni, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) that resulted in the death of a miner, in 2016.