Parliament security reviewed, enhanced

– Ramnarine says Santa intrusion ‘just a prank’

ACTING Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine said that while the recent incidents in Parliament convey the impression that the security situation in the National Assembly is deteriorating, he is of the firm belief that this is not the case, but the situation was reviewed which resulted in enhanced security.

Ramnarine in a press statement issued Friday assured everyone, in particular those attending Parliament on official business that security won’t be breached by uninvited personnel. The dramatic interruptions began last week when a woman dressed as Santa, entered Parliament ringing a bell and carrying gifts inclusive of blue soap and a dictionary which she said was for Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo.

Later the woman would be escorted off the premises by security. Her identity remains a mystery. Then on Monday of this week, the Parliament was in an uproar as Opposition MP Juan Edghill refused to follow the orders of the Speaker. He was later arrested, released and suspended from the sittings without pay for four sessions. Ramnarine noted that police ought not to have entered Parliament.

Two days later, several reporters sat uneasy as two men, later identified as “undercover” police officers, had their cover blown. The men later left the chambers. In making reference to the incident in which a woman dressed as Santa Claus recently seemed to have occasioned a security breach, Ramnarine said after an investigation was conducted it was discovered that the person had authorised access since it is nothing more than “just a prank.”

The second incident relates to police’s presence in the Chambers of Parliament, the acting Top Cop said this ought not to have occurred, but it did, an important lessons have been learnt from such an unfortunate situation. “It would be good for us to contemplate that in certain circumstances necessity knows no law.”

Further he explained that the third incident where two Police Officers found themselves “enjoying elite company” gave the distinct impression that the police had not learnt anything from the previous incident and further aggravated the concerns about security of Parliament being breached. “I wish to state that the two young plainclothes policemen were not properly nor thoroughly briefed and also did not follow the specific instructions given, for if they had, they would not have found themselves in the Chambers of Parliament. Their seniors have been admonished and reprimanded in this regard,” Ramnarine noted.

In addressing another issue where a woman stood amidst government officials at the break for lunch Thursday and belted her lyrics , “God is watching us , God is watching us , God is watching us , from a distance” seconds after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland announced the break from the morning sessions.

Ramnarine said, “The final incident, I hope this is indeed final, was really nothing near to a security breach, as the woman in question was permitted to enter the Public Viewing Gallery by security officials of Parliament Office Security.”

He concluded by noting that the Guyana Police Force in collaboration with its senior colleagues in the joint services has reviewed and enhanced security arrangements in and around Parliament and is satisfied that the security of Parliament in these times is assured.

“Regrettably, and unfortunately, law enforcement officials can sometimes find themselves between a rock and a hard place and in these situations they have to contemplate, in a matter of seconds the ‘dammed if you do and dammed if you don’t’ philosophy of preventive policing,” Ramnarine noted.