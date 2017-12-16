Who is being paid to allow this blatant dishonesty?

Dear Editor

As usual, during any season, prices seem to increase without a reason and most would say there is a shortage that’s why. Likewise, there are many companies that would have some promotion and prize to give-away. Because of the tremendous amount of competition, I’ve some serious doubt that some of them actually give away the prizes that they advertise because they are not being monitored. These things don’t seem to bother us, but during this season, the Bristol have a promotion where you receive a prize that is printed inside the cigarette pack or if you prove two empty Bristol festive pack, you get instant prize of lighter etc.

Incidentally, one of the poster advertising the promotion was at a friend business place and I had the time to read the ‘fine prints’ and discover some technical facts that seems as if there will never be a winner. My first observation is that instant prizes are only available if the redemption has in stock. Will they ever have any? The other is that is you win the prize printed in the cigarette pack, the winner will have to answer a ‘technical’ question before they claim the prize. They didn’t say what kind of technical you have to answer, so my assumption is that when you claiming your prize, if you cannot answer the ‘technical’ question, then no prize. That is my assumption according to what is written on the poster.

Editor, consumers should be aware when shopping this season for weight, expire and defective items because for me the Bureau of Standards doesn’t seems to be functioning competently, especially with all the educated unemployed people around. One of my friend was walking recently and she observed many people purchasing bulbs at a store in Water Street and she jump at the opportunity to purchase some for herself. Her first problem arises when she asked for the bulb to be tested, the store’s policy is not to test bulbs. Nevertheless, she still makes her purchase and when she tried them at home, the first bulb blows a few seconds after turning on the switch. Another one was shaking loosely even before installing and one tubes loose off from the housing leaving it worthless. Again, these things might not bother us, but many people are being inconvenience and robbed. That is the trend in Guyana, who is getting paid to allow this blatant dishonesty.

Regards

Sahadeo Bates