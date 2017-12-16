First Couple fetes senior citizens at State House

PRESIDENT David Granger and First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger on Friday hosted a special Christmas luncheon for senior citizens as a way of honouring them for their service to Guyana during their working years. The event was held at the Baridi Benab at State House.

The Head of State in his brief remarks said that the festive season has a way of bringing Guyanese of all religions and cultural backgrounds together. “It is good that we share not only our fellowship with one another, but share our friendship with one another and [what] we have today is just an example of what we should be doing much more frequently.

You all have served your country well and you have served your families and communities and Sandra and I hope that this event will symbolise our respect for you and our acknowledgement of the services that you have given to Guyana and our hope that you will continue to live happily and comfortably for the rest of your days,” he said.

Seniors were served a hearty meal by the First Lady and members of the Luminous Women’s Group, while they were entertained by the steelpan rhythms of the very talented Ras Camo. They were also presented with gifts.

Residents of 14 senior citizen homes were part of the event. These include the Palms, St. Vincent de Paul Home, Byer’s Senior Citizen’s Home, Gentlewomen’s Home, St. Joseph’s Home, Archer’s Home, Uncle Eddie’s Home, the Dharm Shala, St. Thomas’s Home, Ivy Hall Home, Holy Family Home, the National Veterans’ Rest Home and the New Nazareth Home for Senior Citizens.

(Ministry of the Presidency)