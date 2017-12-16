Feasibility study for ICT Park, venture capital for 2018

MAJOR plans are in the pipeline for 2018, especially in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), since the Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MoT) has budgeted for a feasibility study for an ICT park and venture capital.

Subject Minister, Cathy Hughes spoke about the projects in her response to questions from Opposition Parliamentarians during the consideration of the 2018 budget at the level of the Committee of Supply on Thursday.

As opposed to previous days, the presentation of the estimates for current and capital expenditure of the ministry was less intense, since the Opposition was mostly in support of the ministry’s plans. After the deliberations concluded the Committee of Supply approved the estimated $2,131,855,000 for current expenditure and $2,564,206,000 for capital works.

The allocations were separated into three programmes which included policy development and administration, public telecommunications and industry innovations.

Under policy development and administration $224, 882,000 was approved for current works and $5,605,000 for capital expenditure, while $1,837,568,000 was approved for current expenditure and $2,557,125,000 for capital works under the public telecommunications programme.

Some of the major projects, especially the ICT Park and venture capital were listed in the progamme for industry innovations which received the sum of $69,405,000 for current expenditure and $1,476,000 for capital projects. The projects deemed important, were highlighted by the minister after Opposition Parliamentarian, Joseph Hamilton raised his concern over the increase in a line item called other under the industry innovations programme.

He pointed out that the line item which attracted an $8,000,000 budget in 2017 was increased to $29,500,000 in the 2018 budget. In defence of the increase, Minister Hughes said the additional money was needed for the feasibility study and venture capital.

Opposition Parliamentarian, Irfaan Ali questioned the minister about where the ICT Park will be and in response Hughes said the feasibility study will be conducted next year in order to ascertain the design and location of the park. This project, she said, is expected to be complemented by the training of persons in the area of ICT.

Hamilton suggested to the minister that since their intent is to improve the skills of persons, they should invest more into training because only $10,000,000 was budgeted for training and the provision of scholarships for next year. The minister welcomed the suggestion, but pointed out that they intend to distribute scholarships through venture capital which is a part of the $29,500,000.

In addition, she said, the ministry will continue to build on areas that already exist. So far they have established 96 ICT hubs across the country and intend to establish more in 2018.

Ali said the Opposition was in full support of the utilisation of ICT hubs for the enhancement of telemedicine and online education. He however called on the minister to pay more attention to hinterland communities because no region or area should be left out.