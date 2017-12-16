City businessman gives back for Christmas

P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd. on Friday afternoon at its North Road and King Street head office presented $100,000 each to 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as their way of spreading the Christmas cheer.

Representatives of the Bless the Children Home, Canaan Children Home, Hauraruni Girls Home, Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Friends of the Archer’s Home, David Rose School for the Handicapped, the Dharam Shala, Cheshire Homes of Guyana and Bright Horizon Family were all present to receive their cheques, compliments of Bish Panday and his family.

Executive Director of P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultations Limited, Mr Vikash Panday said that their company is very pleased to give back to the 10 organisations, since the NGOs have in their own way made a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate.

As such, he related that they are happy to contribute to the cause, adding that finances are always a challenge and with the contribution of the monetary donation will be able to assist especially at this time of the year where they can provide for the needy.

Vikash Panday stated that for the past 10 years, they have tried in their own way to reach out to the community, and the presentation is yet another manifestation of their commitment, which they hope will continue to flourish in the future.

Also present was his father, Bish Panday and his sister, Vijayal Panday, who was on hand to present cheques to the representatives of the ten NGOs.

After the handing over ceremony Jewanram (only name given) on behalf of recipients said they are very pleased to benefit from the gesture of which will come in useful at this time of the year to host parties for children of the various homes.