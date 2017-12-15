Toddler found dead in Mocha trench

THE body of a one-year-old girl cladded in napkin was discovered floating in a trench after her 23-year-old mother reported her missing at the Mocha Police Outpost and Providence Police Station Wednesday night.

Dead is Amiah Eastman. Her body was retrieved from a trench at Barnwell North Mocha, East Bank of Demerara, a short distance away from the flat wooden shack where she lived.

The mother of three, a domestic worker was taken in custody. Police were told that the mother left the toddler playing with her three and four-year-old sisters in their home with the door open as she was cleaning the walls of another home in the same yard.

After taking a break, she made a check on the children and it was then she discovered Amiah was missing. It was during a police search in the area the body of the child was discovered. The toddler was taken to the East Bank Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

