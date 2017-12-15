New RDC building, river ambulances, bus for Region10

REGION 10 is earmarked to benefit from a 32-seater bus, river ambulances and a number of road repairs in 2018, in addition to a spanking new $267M Regional Democratic Council (RDC) building within two years.

This is according to Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood as she successfully defended the region’s $3.4B allocation in the 2018 National Budget.

Those initiatives are just a small portion of the many programmes and projects catered for in the areas of Regional Administration and Finance, Public Infrastructure, Education Delivery and Health Services for the Region.

Approximately $301M has been approved for Regional Administration and Finance, $322 for Public Infrastructure, $2.1B for Education Delivery and $663M for Health Services.

Responding to a question posed by People’s Progressive Party Member of Parliament (MP) Collin Croal, Minister Patterson-Yearwood said while $94.6M has been budgeted under Capital Expenditures for the construction of a new RDC Building at Mackenzie, Linden, a total of $267M will be expended on the roll-over project. Already $65.7M has been spent.

Additionally, $14.5M has been approved for the purchase of a 32-seater school bus to operate within Linden, while $19.4M was approved for the purchase of river ambulances.

Several roads in the region will also be repaired using some $70M catered for under Recurrent Expenditure – Public Infrastructure. Responding to a question posed by MP Kumar, Minister Patterson-Yearwood explained that the Police Station Street at Wisroc, Linden will be repaired at the cost of $6.9M, while Thomas Street, Kara Kara, Linden will also be rehabilitated using some $10.5.

Fraser Road in Kara Kara will also be rehabilitated at the cost of $10.6, Riverside Drive, Watooka Linden – $9.6M, First Street, Four Corner, One Mile Linden – $7M, Tucville in Kwakwani – $12M, Main Street, Amelia’s Ward – $ 10M, and Tucan Drive Amelia’s Ward – 9.3M.

Additionally, under Capital Expenditure (Public Infrastructure) another $68.5M have been budgeted for road upgrades.

Approximately $11.5M has been allocated (under Public Infrastructure Current Expenditure) for repairs to bridges in Silvertown, Sunflower Street and Second Street, Rainbow City in Linden.

In an effort to enhance agriculture activities across the region, $40M has been approved for maintenance of drainage and irrigation networks.

Additionally, using $4M from the allocations under Current Expenditure, the Ituni Guest House will be repaired using some $3M, while the Amerindian Hotel in Linden will be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of $1M.

Meanwhile, MP Kumar in questioning the Minister Patterson-Yearwood on Line Item 6211 (Expenses specific to the Agency) under Regional Administration and Finance (Current Expenditures), queried why the region was allocated $43.9M in 2018 when in 2017 it was only allocated $20M. The Opposition backer bencher sought to compare the allocations made to other regions but the minister made it clear that she was not there to compare regions.

Also under Current Expenditures in the area of Health Delivery, $141.5M has been budgeted for the procurement of drugs and medical supplies.