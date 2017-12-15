Diana Chapman aims for the stars To audition for ‘The Voice’

THIS vivacious mother of one is all about being successful and to continue down that path, one must have a positive outlook and the will to succeed.

Success is what Diana Chapman strives for above all. The young, ambitious artist is a resident of Amelia’s Ward, Linden and is making strides, among which includes auditioning to appear on the “The Voice” in the United States (US) on February 4, 2018.

The songstress is also preparing to release her new song “New Day” on January 1, 2018, in support of all the countries that were affected by hurricanes and proceeds from that song which will be sold via iTunes will be donated to the cause. Diana is also a radio announcer/broadcaster on the 90.1FM radio show called “The Mix” from Mondays to Fridays from 13:00hrs-16:00hrs.

Her audition will be held in the state of Arizona and she is super-excited about securing a spot to appear on the live talent show.

She is also the reigning Calypso Monarch with her song “Put Your House in Order” and is working on releasing a new calypso song in February titled “Something Coming”.

Apart from her busy schedule being an artist and a broadcaster, Diana has her ‘work cut out for her’ since she is a full-time second-year student at the University of Guyana (UG) pursuing studies in Communications.

“Being an artist in Guyana is tough because at times you do not get the local support but I get things done and with persistence, it can work out eventually,” Diana told The Buzz.

She first went on stage to sing when Carifesta came to Guyana many years ago but she graced the stage before as a dancer, a hobby she still practices. “I see a bright future as it relates to my musical career because I am a true Guyanese, not a ‘wannabe’ no matter where I go,” Diana said.

She is also in the process of collaborating with Jamaican reggae artist Wayne Stephenson for the New Year.

For Chapman, 26, she has a lot going on but she is all about ‘making things happen’ and propelling herself forward in terms of singing when she is not tending to her six-year-old son.

She told The Buzz that life is simple once you know what you are about and with that in mind she is optimistic that she will achieve a lot.