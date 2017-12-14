Swimmers depart for annual Suriname invitational meet

THE first batch of the 67 member contingent of swimmers and officials departed Guyana yesterday to participate in the annual Vos End of the Year Invitational Swim Meet, which will run from December 16 – 17 in Paramaribo, Suriname.

The team is headed by young Leon Seaton and Aleka Persaud, along with Andrew Fowler, IGG bronze medalist Nikita Fiedtkou, Antonio Rodrigues and the Mahaica siblings, Kenita, Paul and Patrice.

The remainder of the team is scheduled to leave today. The team comprises a whopping 55 swimmers and 12 officials.

Last year Guyana returned with 11 medals from the country’s performance at the meet, including five gold and four silver medals. Top medalist was little Ariel Rodrigues who won three gold medals.

Rodrigues was one of only three swimmers who managed to medal at the event, the other being Trumaine Cole in the boys’ 18 and over category, where he earned two gold, two silver and a bronze medal, while Seaton had a bronze medal in the boys’ 11 – 12 50m freestyle.

Although the team comprises a number of new swimmers, team manager, Leon Seaton, says he expects nothing but the best from the swimmers, as it provides a great opportunity for them to gain much needed exposure.

“There are some swimmers that are new to competing out of the country and I am sure that they will put their best foot forward in this swim meet. Since this swim meet is geared to develop young swimmers and to expose them to competitions out of Guyana,” Seaton said.