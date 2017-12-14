New bridges for Moruca, Puruni Rivers – Min. Patterson

THE controversial Moruca Bridge renowned for failing, subsequent to its 2014 construction, will be rebuilt in 2018.

This was disclosed by Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson during examinations of the budgetary estimates for the public sector Tuesday. The minister also revealed that his Ministry will also be constructing a new bridge over the Puruni River.

The current $43 M Moruca Bridge was constructed in March 2014, after a series of contentions and Ministerial visits including that of Ministers Joseph Harmon and Valerie Garrido-Lowe while they were in opposition.

The contracts for both bridges will be awarded in 2018, and construction is expected to be completed in the same year. Minister Patterson emphasised his Ministry’s commitment to providing citizens with quality infrastructure. He further explained that his Ministry oversaw a packed bridges programme during 2017, during which several bridges along the coast and hinterland were upgraded.

The Minister outlined that upgrades were conducted on public bridges in Ogle, Better Hope, Bellfield, Mahaica, West Coast Berbice, Eteringbang and Moleson Creek, East Berbice Corentyne.

Further, maintenance was carried out to aqua panel bridges in Region Four. The Minister noted that “all the tenders for the works on those bridges were publicly done, the lowest cost for those bridges in 2017 is $1.4M and the highest cost is $43.8M.”

Upgrades were also conducted on hinterland bridges in Kurupukari to Annai, Annai to Lethem and Soesdyke to Linden, among others.

According to Minister Patterson, in 2018, similar projects will continue with aesthetic repairs being carried out on bridges in Georgetown, East Coast, East Bank and West Bank Public roads, West Coast Berbice, East Berbice Corentyne, Essequibo Coast, Soesdyke/Linden, Linden/Lethem, Mahadia/Mabaruma, Bartica/ Potaro.

Additional repairs will be conducted on community bridges in Regions Two, Three, Four and Five. There is also the likelihood of a robust emergency works programme arising in 2018, he added.