Grass cutter shot, robbed by motorcycle bandits

ISHWAR Ramanan, 30, called “Jack” of Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara is hospitalised after he was shot in the abdomen and relieved of his grass-cutting machine while operating in Alberttown between Light and Cummings Streets, Georgetown, on Wednesday.

The man was also robbed of a gold chain valued $40,000. His condition has been listed as serious by staffers at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports indicate that while the grass-cutter was weeding at the aforementioned location, two men rode up on a Honda motorcycle from an eastern direction and stopped next to him.

The pillion rider attempted to pull away the weeding machine but the victim held onto it and the suspect whipped out a gun and shot him.

The robbers then collected the machine and escaped on the motorcycle. The matter was reported to the police as investigations continue.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the robbery.