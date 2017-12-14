GFF Corona Beer Super 16: Winners Connection vs Camptown, Milerock vs Cougars FC  to kick-off tournament tonight

A Linden versus Georgetown encounter between Winners Connection and Camptown FC, from 18:30 hrs tonight, will mark the opening of the Guyana Football Federation/Corona Beer ‘Super 16 Year-End Classic’ at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground, Linden.

Lindeners will get a chance to support another home team, Milerock FC, when they tackle Cougars of Berbice from 21:00 hrs.

The participating teams are: Ann’s Grove, Buxton United, Camptown, Cougars, Den Amstel, Fruta Conquerors, Grove Hi-Tech, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF), Indigenous All-Stars, Milerock, New Amsterdam (NA) United, Pouderoyen, Victoria Kings, Western Tigers and Winners Connection.

The winning team will go home with $2M, second place $1M while third and fourth placed teams is expected to pocket $500,000 and $250,000 respectively.

According to the GFF’s president Wayne Forde, the tournament marks the start of a regularisation process for ‘Year-End’ football in Guyana, while the Federation seeks to regulate football played in the country.

Looking ahead at the tournament, Forde said he was happy to partner with Top Brandz Distributors, since they share a common interest, which is to see the growth of Football in Guyana.

Top Brandz Distributors’ Marketing Manager, Marvin Wray, called the tournament the beginning of a beautiful relationship with the GFF, which he hopes will last for years.

Wray said Top Brandz is looking forward to their relationship with the GFF and that together, they can truly take the game forward.

Meanwhile, the tournament will continue on Sunday at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground, with another double- header, starting from 13:00 hrs, when Pouderoyen FC battle the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Den Amstel FC face the Indigenous All-Stars from 15:00 hrs.