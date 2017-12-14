First solar farm for 2018 completion – Min. Patterson

GUYANA‘s first-ever solar farm in Mabaruma is expected to become operational next year, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson told the National Assembly Tuesday evening.

Patterson told the House that the solar farm will translate tremendous benefits for the people of Guyana.

He also noted that feasibility studies for the establishment of solar farms in Port Kaituma and Bartica have commenced.

The minister said Government buildings, including ministries, schools, and health centres, are being outfitted with solar photovoltaic panels, to reduce Government’s dependence on the national grid.

The Government will also be pursuing other solar farms at Lethem in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo); Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni); and at Bartica in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). These farms are projected to generate 800, 400, and 1.5 kilowatts of electricity, respectively.

Patterson further explained that the sum budgeted to the Ministry will be used for the execution of the Ministry’s 2018 work programme, which includes policy development and administration, public works and transport.

The $32B allocated to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be used to complete and commence several infrastructural projects.

These works cater to roads, bridges, ferry vessels, sea and river defences, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and stellings, among others.

When questioned, Minister Patterson pointed out that while there have been delays with some of the projects, including the CJIA upgrade, works will still be completed in a timely manner.

From the $32B allocated to the Ministry, some $7.8B will go towards current expenditures while the remaining $24.1B will go towards the capital expenditures.