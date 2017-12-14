Businessman on $1M bail for teen’s death

BUSINESSMAN Sultan Ayube, 48, of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, was placed on $1M bail when he appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Number 51 Magistrate Court, charged for causing the death of a teen.

Ayube was slapped with four charges: failure to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, failure to render assistance and causing death by dangerous driving.

According to information, on September 17, 2017, while on the Number 55 Public Road, the businessman was allegedly proceeding at a fast rate in motorcar, PLL 5704, when he reportedly struck Tristan Sahai, 19, and his friend Mooneshwar Jairam, 28.

Around 20:20 hrs, on the day in question, the two were standing on the parapet on the Number 55 Village Public Road, when the car which was proceeding west at a fast rate, struck the two and did not stop.

The impact sent Jairam landing on a parked car a short distance away, smashing the windshield in the process, while Sahai was pitched several feet away.

They were both picked up and taken to the Skeldon Hospital where Sahai, of Lot 11 B, Number 57 Village, was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend who suffered severe head injuries, was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for treatment.

According to an eyewitness, he was standing about two houses away when he saw a car coming at a fast rate and collided with the two pedestrians.

Ayube was arrested last Friday after a relative informed police that motorcar, PLL 5704, was involved in an accident and was repaired and sprayed.