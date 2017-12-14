Banks DIH Powerade/Aqua Mist Christmas badminton tourney launched

THE Banks DIH Powerade/Aqua Mist Christmas Badminton Singles Tournament, which is set to commence from today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, was officially launched yesterday morning at Thirst Park.Attending the launch was President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), Gokarn Ramdhani, along with Banks DIH Communications Manager, Troy Peters, Aqua Mist Brand Manager, Clive Pellew and Powerade Brand Manager Errol Nelson.The annual tournament is a collaboration between the GBA and Banks DIH Limited. The tournament is expected to run for three days, concluding on Sunday. To aid in their fund raising activities there will also be a Fund Raising BBQ on Saturday from 12:00-3:00pm. The GBA took the opportunity to extend heartfelt gratitude to Banks DIH for coming on board, supporting the development of badminton, and making the sport’s final tournament for the 2017 calendar year a great success.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

Friday 15th Open Men and Ladies Singles. Time: 5:30pm.

Saturday 16th Boys and girls under-11, 15 and 17 Singles. Time: 10:30am.

Sunday 17th Seniors and Juniors finals. Time: 11:00amPresentation at 1:00pm.