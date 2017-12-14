Bandits rob family, threaten to burn woman alive 

POLICE are hunting for two men who robbed Sital’s Grocery and General Store, Bush Lot Village, East Berbice Corentyne early Wednesday morning.

Around 10:30 hrs, two unmasked men who posed as customers attack the owner and his wife demanding cash and valuables.

According to proprietor Besham Sital, 54, he was gun-butted in the face while his wife Savitree Sital, 45, was doused with gasoline and threatened by the robbers to be burned alive if she did not comply with their demands.

At the time of the incident, Savitree was babysitting her three-year-old granddaughter and both of them were drenched in gasoline.

Besham said he was a couple of houses away from home when he noticed the men arrived at his shop on a motorcycle and decided to attend to them.

“When I reach over one of them hold me at gunpoint and hit me with the gun and say lie down, done move! I didn’t know the other one was already in the house with a bottle gasoline. He was threatening my wife and granddaughter then he bring she out in the shop and ransacked the cashier area.”

The businessman said the men carted off with a quantity of phone cards, Brazilian jewellery and over $250,000 in cash and foreign currency.

Savitree, who was in a traumatised state, recounted the ordeal.

“I had just finish bathing my granddaughter when he rush up to me and say don’t scream, where the money and gold deh? My pocket had some money, me just give them all.”

Not satisfied, the bandit continued demanding more and threw the gasoline on her while threatening to set her alight. At that point she fell and injured her knee.

“He carry me in the shop and both of them were tumbling, moments before that happen, I did buy $60,000 in phone card. Them grab all and jump on the motorcycle and get away,” the woman said.

The police were called and they responded promptly. The gasoline bottle was retrieved from the scene and lodged as evidence as police launched an investigation into the robbery.